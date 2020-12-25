Kelowna’s good news year in review – June 2020

A look back at the good news stories of the month

City councillor Loyal Wooldridge, together with other local businesses, launched a stimulus program to help businesses bounce back from the pandemic's effects. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)

Kelowna councillor creates campaign to help small businesses, charity

Kelowna businesses hit hard by the provincial shutdown due to the pandemic saw a little financial relief thanks to one city councillor.

Loyal Wooldridge created ‘Made In YLW,’ a stimulus program to generate cash flow for local businesses while giving to the YMCA at the same time.

Wooldridge partnered with other local businesses including Ignite Design, Fleek Factory, and You Are Collective.

“The reason we chose the YMCA is that they have a plethora of programs that benefit both physical and mental health, which many people are struggling with at this time. The money raised will actually help more vulnerable people, children, families and seniors get to the programs that they need,” he said in June.

Small businesses could become partner retailers by buying shirts and bags wholesale.

Wooldridge said the wholesale price also includes the donation to the YMCA. He said the profit retail partners make from selling the products at an affordable price will be theirs to keep so they can rebuild.

The program paid off this December, with Wooldridge donating $4,700 to the YMCA’s Strong Kids Campaign to help the charity continue to provide access to programming opportunities for its clients.

A portion of the donation came from the city councillor’s Made in YLW Collection.

The remainder of the donations came from the Adele Anne Foundation, a legacy fund that was created by Wooldridge and his sister when their mother, Adele died.

The two decided to honour Adele’s values by supporting the community’s most vulnerable children and families.

•••

Local band goes viral with music video shot in West Kelowna

Music Travel Love has been traveling the world since 2019 playing original music (Contributed)

West Kelowna gained the attention of about five million viewers after a local band highland the Sanctuary Gardens in their latest music video.

The band Music Travel Love first released The Only One music video in the summer of 2019 on YouTube, and after a year it skyrocketed to five million views.

This video featured members Bob and Clint Moffatt, of the ’90s band The Moffatts, created something special, with a message newlyweds can get behind.

With their mobile recording studio packed in their backpacks, the musical duo had been recording both covers and original music in beautiful destinations all over the world since June 2019.

While journeying across Canada, they made stops singing cover song favourites including The Power of Love” in Magdalen Island, Quebec; More Than Words beneath Crescent Falls, Alberta; and an original love song The Only One at Sanctuary Gardens in West Kelowna.

“I found them on Facebook and started following their musical journey on social media,” said Kirstin Wakal, owner, Sanctuary Gardens.

“I loved seeing the picturesque backdrops they would set themselves up at.

“I then imagined them here in the gardens set up in front of the gazebo so I sent an invite on Instagram direct message.

“It was a short but sweet message to let them know that if they ever needed a beautiful place to sing a love song, to check out my Instagram and know that they were always welcome.”

The rest is history as they made a stop at Sanctuary Gardens last spring to perform their original wedding inspired love song in front of the gazebo.

The video has now garnered Music Travel Love an international following.

