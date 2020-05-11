Giobean Coffee’s staff members. (Contributed)

Kelowna’s Giobean Coffee creates coronavirus remix of disco hit “I Will Survive”

Giobean teamed up with Anna Jacyszyn to remix Gloria Gaynor's hit song and film the music video

  • May. 11, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Kelowna’s Giobean Coffee has remixed a popular disco hit to stay connected with customers and convey an important message amid COVID-19.

The coffee house located on Waterstreet teamed up with local artist Anna Jacyszyn to remix Gloria Gaynor’s 1798 disco hit “I Will Survive”. The re-worded lyrics dive into themes of the coronavirus and new protocols as the service industry begins to phase in sit down dining.

The release of the song is also a part of Giobean Coffee’s 10th-anniversary celebrations.

