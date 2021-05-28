Kelowna’s DunnEnzies Pizza closing Landmark location

"We fought the good fight but we were unable to overcome the challenges of this last year at that location"

Kelowna’s DunnEnzies Pizza Co. announced on their Facebook page on Thursday (May 27) that they are permanently closing their Landmark location.

“We fought the good fight but we were unable to overcome the challenges of this last year at that location,” wrote DunnEnzies owners Deb Dunnigan and Karyn MacKenzie.

The two noted that staff at the 1886 Dayton Street location will move to one of the other three DunnEnzies pizza shops — Downtown, Airport Village and the Mission.

“Our biggest and most heartfelt thanks … to our guests and supporters over the last 5 years,” Dunnigan and MacKenzie said.

