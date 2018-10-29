Kelowna’s Chabad Okanagan to hold vigil in solidarity with Pittsburgh synagogue

A prayer and solidarity service for Pittsburgh will be held Monday, Oct. 29 at the Centre for Jewish Life and Learning in Kelowna.

“An attack on one Jewish community is an attack on all of us. Our hearts are broken and saddened by the terrible and brutal murderous attack on the Etz Chayim Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, P.A. We mourn the 11 who were killed and pray for the injured for a full recovery. May HaShem comfort their families and the entire Jewish nation.

We will continue to walk to our Synagogues proudly. Today more than ever, we need to unite with love and continue to spread a message of tolerance and acceptance of all. We need to unite to bring awareness and to defend ourselves and our community at large. We will fight hatred with love and fight evil with goodness and continue to perform acts of kindness and make this world a better place.

We must unite against hate by resolving to show more kindness, tolerance and love, all while always remaining proud and upstanding Jews who stand for all that is good and moral in our world. At times like this we are reminded of the power of each individual. Unfortunately we witnessed this power used for destruction. Our response must be to increase our acts of goodness and kindness and to recognize that same power, of even one individual, in the realm of goodness as well,”” read a press release sent by Rabbi Shmuly and Fraidy Hecht.

The vigil will take place Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. at Chabad Okanagan, Centre for Jewish Life and Learning at 2597 Richter Street. A Kaddish service will also be included, everyone is encouraged to participate.

