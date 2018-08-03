Kelowna’s Centennial Park road corridor upgrade begins

Construction is scheduled to start Tuesday, Aug. 7. on the Shepherd Road extension between Roxby Road and Rutland Road North and the final phase for Rutland Transit Exchange.

The project entails the completion of the road connection adjacent to Centennial Park, land the city purchased in a deal with the Rutland Park Society for $800,000, money which in turn could be committed to renovations for the Centennial Hall.

That deal drew criticism for allowing a road to be built adjacent to a park, raising safety concerns, and the ability of transit buses to turn off the Shepherd extension into Rutland Road traffic due to concern about sharp vehicle turning angles.

The completion of both projects is anticipated for the end of September.

Rutland Road North at Shepherd Road will be single-lane traffic while there is active construction with flaggers present to direct traffic.

Construction hours are Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Related: New Rutland transit exchange opened

Work may occur outside of regular construction hours (evenings and weekends) to minimize impacts on residents and limit the time of active construction in the area.

The transit improvements will accommodate efficient transit access, comfortable passenger waiting areas with safe and unobstructed access for pedestrians and cyclists.

Improvements include:

· Enhanced street landscape

· Multi-use pathway

· Street trees

· Transit amenities such as shelters, bench seating and informational signage

· New signalized intersection at Shepherd Road and Rutland Road North

Related: Kelowna’s Shepherd Road to reach new lengths

Once complete, the Rutland Transit Exchange, including the extension of Shepherd Road and will deliver the full vision of integrated urban mobility in the Rutland Town Centre.

This project has a total estimated cost of $2.1 million.

Existing routes 8 University and 10 North Rutland will begin serving the exchange upon completion along with local route 14 Black Mountain, which already serves the exchange.

Route 11 South Rutland will remain on its current routing for the near-term and will be integrated into the exchange in 2019.

Upon completion, Route 8 and 10 will no longer operate on Highway 33 between Dougall Road and Rutland Road North and on Rutland Road North between Highway 33 and the new Shepherd Road extension.

For the safety of the public and work crews, please follow signs and directions of traffic safety personnel, as every effort will be made to minimize disruptions.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.