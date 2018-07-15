Kelowna’s bravest tackle Mudd, Sweat and Tears at Big White Ski Resort

Mudd, Sweat & Tears Kelowna 2018 hit Big White Ski Resort yesterday morning where 319 racers charged through a 8 kilometer obstacle course.
Racers climbed over a net, crawled through mud underneath barbed wire, swam through a pond and climbed up a steep wooden feature and down the other side among others.
Next weekend Big White is hosting the annual L’Alpe de Grand Blanc road bike ride from Kelowna to Big White. This fully-supported 60 kilometer ride is an incredible challenge for any cyclist. There is also a shorter 9.8kilometer hill climb for juniors and youth starting at the Gem Lake parking lot.
