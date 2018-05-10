Kelowna YMCA focuses on mental health

The YMCA of Okanagan offers programs for youth ages 13 to 30

  • May. 10, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

In celebration of CMHA Mental Health WeekGenna McCansh is getting loud about her mental health experience and the programs and resources she used to find a way to manage life’s highs and lows.

“I had a very poor relationship with my emotions especially anxiety,” said McCansh, 25. “I was under the false assumption that emotions were to be ignored or controlled.”

After hearing about a Mindfulness Group information session through the Y, McCansh, who was already interested in self-improvement, decided to sign up to participate in the program, according to a Y news release.

“My group connected as a whole,” McCansh said. “It was incredibly helpful to learn that I wasn’t the only one struggling with stress. I feel like an entirely different person. I honestly feel something fundamental in me changed.”

As the issue of mental health is catapulted to the forefront of people’s minds this week, if you or someone you know is struggling to cope, community organizations such as the Y, Canadian Mental Health Association and Foundry Kelowna have resources and supports in place to support your journey to an improved quality of life, said the release.

“Mental Health is a very important issue and can often lead to feelings of isolation,” said Jan Locke, manager of mindfulness programs. “The Y, along with community partners are working together to ensure we are addressing this need and providing accessible resources to individuals in our community.”

There are many components to healthy living and mental health is a large contributor.

“There shouldn’t be such a stigma on improving ourselves and our mental health,” said McCansh. “Mental Health is just as important, maybe more important, than physical health.”

The YMCA of Okanagan offers programs for youth ages 13 to 30 that provides a safe, supportive and accepting environment where youth can develop coping skills and connect with others who have had similar experiences.

Learn more about programs offered through the YMCA of Okanagan at ymcaokanagan.ca/MentalHealth.


edit@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Men’s Centre on mid Island warns it will have to close
Next story
Using horse power to teach communication skills

Just Posted

Parents ask for Wildflower expansion

 

Round robin tennis opens season

  • 3 hours ago

 

Gardeners a-buzz for MARS tour in Parksville Qualicum Beach

  • 3 hours ago

 

Hope friends tackle Vancouver Marathon

  • 3 hours ago

 

Most Read

  • Parents ask for Wildflower expansion

    Parents of Wildflower students in the Creston Education Centre say there is enough demand to add another class to the program in the fall.

  • Qualicum Beach residents confused over draft OCP

    Third reading deferred to May 28 meeting

  • Upper Clearwater wildfire crew gets fire truck

    Former Vavenby fire truck bought from TNRD through auction

  • BC Liquor Stores customers raise more than $275,000 for Dry Grad celebrations

    Liquor Stores customers have helped about 52,000 British Columbian Grade 12 students enjoy safe, alcohol-free graduation celebrations as part of the annual Support Dry Grad campaign. This year's campaign, which ran from March 4-31, raised $278,158, bringing the grand total of funds raised since the campaign's start in 2001 to more than $6.77 million.

  • Speed Watch volunteers hit the streets in Kimberley

    Our dedicated Speed Watch volunteers have hit the streets for another season in name of road safety. Each year a group of volunteers monitor speed at various locations throughout Kimberley. Their goal is to educate and raise awareness with respect to speeding. They set up with a radar and speed-reader board. The onsite team records the speed of each vehicle. The statistics gathered are passed on to ICBC and the Kimberley RCMP. By reviewing the information police can determine if the area needs further traffic enforcement. Periodically warning letters are sent to the registered owners of the vehicles that are observed exceeding the speed limit.

  • District warns of localized flooding in Hope

    High water levels from spring freshet has district warning residents in flood-prone areas