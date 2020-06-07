Kelowna YMCA centres to reopen with protocols

The YMCA locations in Kelowna will be reopening its health and fitness centers later this month.

YMCA is working on a phased reopening starting with its fitness facilities on Monday, June 29, 2020 for the following centres:

Kelowna Family YMCA

Kelowna Downtown YMCA

H2O Adventure + Fitness Centre

Members should note membership payments will not resume until July 15. Payment will be taken on regular scheduled date (ie July 15, July 22, July 31, August 1, etc).

The YMCA is also offering a financial sponsorship program to ensure all members – especially those most impacted by the pandemic – are able to stay with the Y.

Those who need financial assitance should mail membership@ymcaokanagan.ca and include your full name, membership number, phone number and that you are inquiring about financial assistance. A Member Services staff will call you to discuss your circumstance in confidence and provide you with the temporary or long term assistance to keep you active at the Y.

For those that don’t feel comfortable returning to the YMCA when it reopens, or have health concerns that require you to continue self-isolating, the YMCA will extend your membership hold. Please email membership@ymcaokanagan.ca to request a membership hold, including your full name, membership number, phone number and reason for hold.

For more information visit the YMCA Okanagan website.

