Kelowna woman nabbed for alleged theft from vehicle in Oliver

Raven Graham, 21, facing 6 charges, including obstruction of justice, RCMP says

A 21-year-old woman from Kelowna is facing at least six charges after was arrested in Oliver on Monday.

Raven Graham was reportedly stopped by police as she was walking down a residential area in the early morning hours Monday and questioned.

“She provided a false name, but upon further investigation the member was able to identify her as being Raven Graham,” a police news release said. “Graham was on court-ordered conditions to abide by a curfew and to reside at a Kelowna address.”

The woman was arrested for obstruction of justice by providing a false name and searched. Identification for another individual was found in a bag she was carrying, which had been reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

The woman has “many negative police contacts as part of her criminal history,” police said.

On top of six criminal charges approved by Crown counsel, police said more are being considered.

Police call it a reminder for residents to lock vehicles and remove any items of value. The message echoes the same one regional detachment commander Supt. Ted De Jager has attempted to drive home in a region struggling with property crime.

