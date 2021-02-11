Kelowna, West Kelowna businesses nominated for small business awards

The awards will be held virtually from May 4 to 6

Several Kelowna and West Kelowna businesses have been nominated for Small Business BC Awards. (Small Business BC)

Several Kelowna and West Kelowna businesses are in the running for the 2021 Small Business BC Awards.

There are currently 12 businesses from the two cities that are racking up some votes, hoping to get into the finals and vying for awards.

From Kelowna, Get in the Loop, Now Bookkeeping Services, Simply Benefits, Total Restoration Services Inc., Upside Cider, Kathryn Ramsay Esthetics, Enchanted Vacations Travel Professionals, John Bachelder Construction Ltd., Okanagan Insulation Services, and Sold Signs Rock Inc. have been nominated for various categories.

From West Kelowna, Enlight Designs was nominated.

The 12 businesses have nominations in the following categories: Best Community Impact, Best Innovation, Best Solopreneur, and Premier’s People’s Choice.

There are a few changes to the awards gala this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In previous years, the awards ceremony was held at the Vancouver Convention Centre in one night, but this year, the gala will be held virtually over the course of three days, from May 4 to 6.

A new category was also added to the lineup this year: Best Solopreneur Award, which celebrates the “adaptable and hard-working business owners who work alone and run their business single-handedly,” according to Small Business BC.

Voting for these businesses will be open until the end of the day on March 7. The top five finalists will be announced on March 22, with presentations from May 4 to 6.

To nominate a business or vote for a company that has already been nominated, visit this website.

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

