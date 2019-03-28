Kelowna welcomes back BC Interior Sportsman Show

It's the 4th year of the hunting, fishing and conservation show

Outdoor and wildlife enthusiasts from all over the Okanagan will soon be flocking to Kelowna for the 2019 BC Interior Sportsman Show.

The show offers a wide variety of exhibitions, presentations, seminars, and guest speakers in the world of hunting to conservation, and will be at the Capital News Centre April 5 to 7.

“This is a great opportunity for those who are new to hunting or fishing to find out more about the sport and how to get started,” said show producer Rosanne Ting-Mak Brown. “With so many experts at the event, seasoned sportsmen can pick up some great new tricks.”

There will be over 60 exhibitors, prize give-aways, and guest speakers including World Elk Calling champion Travis O’Shea, and Don Freschi, host of popular show Sport Fishing on the Fly.

More information can be found at the website.

