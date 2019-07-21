Kelowna weekly roundup: e-scooters, cherries, citizen’s arrest and McCurdy

Here are your top stories for the week:
OGO Scooters had over 1000 users in their first week of launching and also stopped three attempted robberies.
2.
President of the B.C. Cherry Association said this has been the worst cherry season he has seen in 20 years.
A packed gallery applauded Coun. Charlie Hodge as he brought forward a motion to reconsider the rezoning for a BC Housing project slated for McCurdy Road during a special council meeting held on Wednesday evening.
Kelowna citizen Justin Brand recognized two suspects from a car wash break-in and performed a citizen’s arrest them on Baron Road, shortly after 3 p.m. on July 17.
Choices Markets is removing single-use plastics from its shelves and offering reusable produce bags.
