Kelowna weather: Snow today, sun tomorrow

It's going to be messy out there today with a 40 per cent chance of flurries

It might be a messy day on Kelowna’s roads.

Today’s forecast: Is expected to be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries and winds of 20 km/hr this afternoon at a high of 0 C, according to Environment Canada.

Tonight: Will be mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries and 20 km/hr winds. Wind chill will make it feel like -7 C in the evening and minus 13 overnight.

Sunday to Wednesday: Will have a mix of sun and cloud with periods of snow on Tuesday at a high of -3 C.

No highway alerts are in effect at this time but DriveBC is warning of slippery sections and compact snow along Highway 97C and Highway 97.

