Kelowna weather: mix of sun and cloud

Don’t give up on the sun just yet, it looks like Kelowna has a chance of catching a few rays through the clouds before it disappears for a few days according to Environment Canada.
But first, today’s forecast: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the morning and then a mix of sun and cloud will be met with 20 kilometer an hour winds blowing from the north. Expect a high of -2C that with the wind chill will near -12C.
Tonight: Will be partly cloudy with the wind easing up over the evening, expect a low of minus 10 with a wind chill near minus 13C.
Sunday to Wednesday: Expect a mix of sun and cloud, with periods of snow Tuesday and a high of -1C Wednesday.
On the roads: There are no highway alerts in effect however Highway 97 remains closed in both directions from a rock slide 2 kilometers north of Summerland. The Callan Road detour remains open.
Feeling a little blue from being snowed in? Check out what happens when a dog goes bowling in nature.
A dog bowling game. #dog #cute #animallovers l #pet pic.twitter.com/5ofEJkDDON
— Seibertron Gloves (@Seibertron82) February 14, 2019
Looking for some good tunes to get you through your Sunday? Did you miss Post-Modern Connection and Floyd Meets brown perform over the weekend? Don’t worry, close your eyes and pretend you are there and listen to their music.
Have a great Sunday
