Kelowna weather: mix of sun and cloud

The sun will be hiding behind the clouds for the next few days

Don’t give up on the sun just yet, it looks like Kelowna has a chance of catching a few rays through the clouds before it disappears for a few days according to Environment Canada.

But first, today’s forecast: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the morning and then a mix of sun and cloud will be met with 20 kilometer an hour winds blowing from the north. Expect a high of -2C that with the wind chill will near -12C.

Tonight: Will be partly cloudy with the wind easing up over the evening, expect a low of minus 10 with a wind chill near minus 13C.

Sunday to Wednesday: Expect a mix of sun and cloud, with periods of snow Tuesday and a high of -1C Wednesday.

On the roads: There are no highway alerts in effect however Highway 97 remains closed in both directions from a rock slide 2 kilometers north of Summerland. The Callan Road detour remains open.

Feeling a little blue from being snowed in? Check out what happens when a dog goes bowling in nature.

Looking for some good tunes to get you through your Sunday? Did you miss Post-Modern Connection and Floyd Meets brown perform over the weekend? Don’t worry, close your eyes and pretend you are there and listen to their music.

Monsanto by Floyd Meets Brown

