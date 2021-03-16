Kelowna wants to remove carriage home red tape

Bylaws being drafted to encourage density in the city

The City of Kelowna is looking at new options to increase urban density.

On Monday (March 15), city council directed staff to draft new bylaw amendments that will make it easier to build carriage houses and allow for more infill housing.

A planned amendment would see carriage houses deemed a ‘permitted use’ in urban cores, removing red tape that currently mandates applications must come through city council. City planners say the deregulation would encourage density across urban cores. Carriage homes in suburban and hillside neighbourhoods would still be subject to council approval.

The city is also planning to rezone about 70 properties in the Kelowna General Hospital area to allow for more four-dwelling units.

In addition, city planners stated their plans to suggest a pause on allowing developers to offer car-share programs for reduced parking requirements. Staff said a greater understanding of the uptake and usage of such programs is needed.

The city could also soon implement a staff-level Advisory Design Committee, with the hopes of improving urban and architectural design quality. The city had a similar team from 2013-2016.

Council gave staff the green light to develop the bylaw amendments, but each one will come back to council for individual deliberation before they’re passed or denied.

