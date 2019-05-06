Kelowna wants to grow slightly in size

City wants to add land adjacent to the airport into its boundary

The city wants to add land to the airport that is currently in the Central Okanagan Regional District. (Capital News file)

The city of Kelowna may be growing in size — slightly.

City council has approved a plan to bring a small parcel of land it owns just east of the Kelowna International Airport into its boundary. Currently, the city owns the land but it lies just outside the city’s boundry, in the Regional District of the Central Okanagan.

The reason the city wants the land included within its boundary is because the 2045 master plan for the airport predicts the property will be needed for future airport expansion.

In order to have the land included, the city will have to get the regional district to agree and the province to approve the move.

The land sits on the east side of the airport’s runway, between the runway and Old Vernon Road. A report that went to council Monday said part of land could, one day, be used for a second runway at the airport.

The property is describd in the staff report as being made up of the East Lands, the Polo Fields (south of the East Lands and north of Bulman Road) and a “homestead,” a house located just off Old Vernon Road. The house is currently occupied.

Staff told council Monday the land the house sits on would remain in the regional district.

Council approved the plan to move foward with the requests to the RDCO and the province.

To report a typo, email:newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNewsnewstips@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.