Kelowna transit drivers to get extra security

It’s about to get safer for BC Transit drivers working in Kelowna.

BC Transit announced 73 of its Kelowna buses will be retrofitted with full driver doors starting in July.

According to BC transit communications manager Jonathon Dyck, the protective barrier between drivers and transit users will be made of laminated tempered glass and will have a metal base.

Dyck said the doors will give greater protection for Kelowna transit drivers while they’re working.

“We’re installing the full driver doors to enhance security for our drivers,” said Dyck.

Dyck said drivers will still be able to communicate with passengers through the doors.

“We realize that there is some question about customer service,” said Dyck.

“However, our customers and drivers will still be able to interact with each other.”

The initiative is part of a bigger $6.5 million project by the B.C. government to retrofit 650 buses across the province with the doors. New transit buses will already come with the doors installed.

Arow Global Corporation has been picked by BC transit to design and manufacture the doors.

