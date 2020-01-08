Kelowna to purge with a purpose at the Home Decor Closet Cleanout

Admission is $5 and gets you an entry for one of the door prizes

The Home Decor Closet Cleanout is being held on Jan. 25 at the Kanata Kelowna Hotel. (Contributed)

Kelowna’s Home Decor Closet Cleanout is coming back Jan. 25, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kanata Kelowna Hotel.

The event will have tables of gently used home decor items such as vases, lamps, art, cushions and more sold directly from their owner’s closets. The event once again includes discounted pricing, door prizes and gift bags for the first 100 ladies through the door.

“There are some great finds at the Home Decor Closet Cleanout,” said event organizer Ting-Mak Brown.

“Those who come early will get the best selection, but those who come later will get the best price.”

The Great Closet Cleanout is committed to supporting local charities with their series of events. Habitat for Humanity is the charitable recipient for the event. They will not only receive a portion of the proceeds but also any leftover home decor items that the vendors would like to donate will be donated to the ReStore.

Admission is $5 and gets you an entry for one of the door prizes.

For more details on the Great Closet Cleanout visit greatclosetcleanout.com.

