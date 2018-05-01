Kelowna Tech Startup wins award for inspiring future female entrepaneurs

Mary Clark, the CEO of Kelowna tech startup Agents of Discovery, has been recognized with an Inspiring Fifty Canada Award. Clark was selected as one of 50 female role models in science, tech, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

“It is a privilege to be in the company of such inspiring women who are doing so much to pave the way for a generation of female entrepreneurs,” said Mary Clark, CEO & Founder, Agents of Discovery. “It is so powerful when women lift each other up, and the Inspiring Fifty gives women the opportunity to recognize each other’s efforts to innovate and create in the STEM space.”

Clark founded Agents of Discovery, an educational platform that allows educators to create their own augmented reality mobile games which engage and incentivize kids to learn and explore the outdoors. Agents of Discovery is used by the U.S. Forest Service, the National Parks Service, the City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks, Alberta Parks and many other organizations. There are over 150 places to play Agents of Discovery in North America, the UK and India.

Inspiring Fifty, in partnership with the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Canada and with the support of the Senate of Canada, strongly promote the advancement of diversity in the STEM fields. Both Canada and the Netherlands recognize that the recruitment and retention of women and girls in these sectors will foster greater innovation, as well as a more inclusive and impactful workforce.

Inspiring Fifty is a Dutch-based organization which has successfully engaged in multiple initiatives to highlight inspirational female role models in the tech and innovation sectors. In addition, they advocate for increased diversity and gender-parity in these important fields. The Inspiring Fifty Awards has been embraced by several other countries in Europe, including the UK, France, and the Nordics and, most recently, the initiative was launched in South Africa.

Agents of Discovery, winner of the 2016 Best App-Based Game at the European Conference on Game Based Learning, is an innovative educational tech platform that utilizes web, mobile and the latest in augmented reality technologies to get kids active and learning about the world around them. Agents of Discovery provides educators with a unique way to gamify information, incentivizing kids to be active while learning and exploring. The easy-to-use Mission Maker allows educators to pull challenges from their extensive Agency Library or to create customized content specific to their site. Educators can then easily publish Missions for kids to complete on tablets or their own smart devices.