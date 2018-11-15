Kelowna students leave the classroom for the workforce

Wednesday was National Take Our Kids to Work Day

Students from around Kelowna stepped out of the classroom and into the workforce, on Wednesday.

As part of National Take Our Kids to Work Day, junior high school students spend the day in everything from the boots of a police officer, the hardhat of a construction worker to the bunker gear of a firefighter.

Those were just a few of the jobs that students were able to take part in as a way to understand the diverse career opportunities that are available to them in the future.

“Sworn-in” by the Detachment Commander, Supt. Brent Mundle, each student had the opportunity to investigate, identify and arrest a culprit. They also heard first hand, front line stories from seasoned police officers and had the chance to interact with the men and women of their local police force.

While at the Kelowna Fire Department Grade 9 students tried their hand at carrying a fire-hose, rappelling, climbing the truck’s ladder and even putting out a controlled burn.

Take Our Kids to Work Day happens annually on the first Wednesday of November.

