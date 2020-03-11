Owen Clark’s journey will take five to six days round trip (Photo courtesy of Jodi Morris)

Kelowna student to drive electric vehicle to Ontario conference to raise awareness about climate change

Owen Clarke expects the journey to take up to six days round trip

  • Mar. 11, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

When KLO Middle School student Owen Clark found out he’d be attending a global leadership conference in Ontarioin April, he wanted to travel there in the most environmentally-friendly way possible and lead by example.

His research quickly led him to rule out taking a plane because it is one of the most carbon-intensive transportation options out there.

He then turned to trains, but realized it would would take too long to travel thousands of kilometres across the country.

Instead, Clark turned to only other reliable way of transportation left – the open road.

The problem was that driving a gasoline powered vehicle wouldn’t be environmentally friendly either; that’s when he turned his attention to the idea of renting an electric vehicle.

READ MORE: Tesla edges into pickup truck market with electric model

“I decided to rent a Tesla Model 3, particularly because it’s one of the electric cars that can go the furthest on a battery,” said Clark.

“This car can go almost as far as a gas car in terms of mileage.”

The Tesla Model 3 can travel 518 kilometres on a full battery, according to the company’s website.

To help cover the $4,500 to rent the car, Clark recently launched a GoFundMe campaign to support his initiative.

“The GoFundMe page is going pretty great,” said Clark.

“We’ve raised have $1,500 so far. That includes one big $500 donation that we received on Monday, March 10.”

Clark said he hopes to inspire others to reduce their own carbon footprint when they travel next.

“When people take a lot of short flights or when they have to make a lot of connecting flights, their own carbon footprint can really go up,” said Clark.

“To lower your footprint, you can take a longer vacation instead of a shorter one or just travel locally.”

Clark said he also hopes to inspire business people to lower their carbon footprint.

“More and more people are now able to do some of their business online,” said Clark.

“Next time you’re planning to fly somewhere for a business trip, maybe think of doing a Facetime or Facecall instead.”

Clark expects the drive to take about five to six days round-trip.

So far, nine people have donated to Clark’s fundraiser online.

@connortrembleyconnor.trembley@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Kelowna Capital News

Previous story
Kelowna Chiefs tie series against Princeton Posse with 2-1 win
Next story
Long-time CVRD director for North Oyster/Diamond resigns

Just Posted

Most Read

  • 63rd annual festival in Burns Lake

    The 63rd annual Festival Of Performing Arts started March 4 in Burns Lake. The festival which covers many genres includes piano, vocal, speech arts and instrumental. The festival goes till March 12 at the Island Gospel Fellowship Hall and then the Speech Arts will be held at Francois Lake and Grassy Plains schools on March 13. The Gala Honours Concert is on March 14 at 7 p.m. back at the Island Gospel. The adjudicators have come from all over B.C.; CarolJoy Green from Prince George, Stephen Smith and Sarona Mynhardt from Vacnouver and Calvin Dyck from Abbostford. Seen here is Naomi Tearoe (Lakes District News photos)

  • If there was a vaccine for COVID-19, would you take it?

    Vote now in our weekly poll

  • Burns Lake citizens of the decade

    The recipients of the 2020 Bill Konkin Citizen(s) of the Decade award have been chosen.

  • Volunteers needed for Smithers homeless count

    I have reached Taber, AB with a little over 16,000 steps toward my next goal: Grassy Lake, AB. Taber is in southern Alberta; population 8,428 in 2016; Mayor Andrew Prokop. The wind has been cold but I love the feeling of spring in the air, even if it is just between some snow falling.

  • Homeless count to take place for the second time in Parksville Qualicum Beach area

    Seeking volunteers to help with the April 15 count

  • Salvation Army in Houston holds open house at new location

    The Salvation Army in Houston recently moved locations from Ninth Street now to the Houston Mall. On March 7 they celebrated their new location with a grand opening. Russel Tiljoe was in attendance and he blessed the new location, along with Major Dave Macpherson, area commander from Vancouver. The new location is much larger for food storage and houses the thrift store also. (Angelique Houlihan photos)

  • A tale of two breweries: How Smithers got it its brew back

    How two different breweries stepped in to fill the void for one thirsty mountain town