Kelowna startup helping non-profits succeed

A Kelowna-based startup is allowing non-profits to increase their donations.

Using Trellis to power online fundraising for the 20th Annual Maxine Dehart Ramada Hotel Drive Thru, United Way of the Central Okanagan/Similkameen increased donations by 18 per cent, breaking new records and raising more than $110,000, according to a Trellis news release.

Trellis also partnered with the Central Okanagan Food Bank for their Fork and Spoon Gala, where $20,000 in donations rolled in through this third-party fundraiser. Now food bank staff are completely revamping how they go about event fundraising.

“Trellis is fundamentally changing how we operate our business,” said board member Fraser Campbell.

The driving force behind Trellis is to make it easy and fun for people to do good by equipping them with the right tools, the release said.

Justin Goodhew, Founder and CEO of Trellis, is keen to shift the social sector into the modern age.

“Donations are one way to make an impact, and I think they always will be. But if I can get charities to identify and define their impact, these organizations can move forward into more of a social enterprise rather than a pure charitable model. There’s a lot happening in the space, and our platform helps facilitate that,” he said.

