Kelowna stadium gets upgraded running track

The city will be resurfacing the track at the Apple Bowl Stadium

KLO’s Ellie Donahue races to victory in the Grade 8 girls 200 metres at the South Central zone track and field championships at the Apple Bowl. -Image: Warren Henderson/Capital News

The Apple Bowl’s running track upgrades are just around the corner.

Starting Thursday, Aug. 2, the Apple Bowl Stadium will be closed for resurfacing of the 400-metre running track. Work is anticipated for completion Friday, Aug. 31 at 5:30 p.m., according to the City of Kelowna in a news release.

The $600,000 project involves repairing deteriorated sections, resurfacing and re-lining of the entire track with a new acrylic surface. The improvements are expected to add an additional 10 to 12 years to the life of the track, the release said.

Future improvements to the athletic facilities at Apple Bowl Stadium will include new equipment for cross-fit training, the release said.

The Apple Bowl is a multi-purpose stadium located at the Parkinson Recreation Park that includes a mini-track, sandpit for long jump as well as an area for throwing events. It is commonly used for track and field events such as the Jack Brow Memorial Track Meet and is home of the Okanagan Sun of the Canadian Junior Football League, the release said.

The City of Kelowna appreciates the patience of Apple Bowl users while work is underway.

For more information about this project at kelowna.ca/cityprojects.

