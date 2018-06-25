Kelowna speech pathologist wins ‘Golden Apple’

A Kelowna registered speech pathologist was among the recipients at the 12th annual B.C. Health Care Awards ceremony held today in Vancouver.

Lynda Martyn

Lynda Martyn, coordinator of the Kelowna Cleft Lip/Palate Clinic for Interior Heath, was on of 12 health professionals from across the province presented with a health award, called the Gold Apple, in recognition health care delivery through innovative and collaborative approaches and to people making a positive impact and inspiring those around them.

For ensuring that children across the B.C. Interior have the opportunity to benefit from the best possible care for cleft lip and cleft palate, Martyn has been named this year’s Health Care Hero for Interior Health.

In addition to her full caseload of clients, Lynda organizes the Kelowna Cleft Palate Clinic.

The clinic is held four times per year with Lynda arranging for a plastic surgeon, ENT (head and neck specialist), audiologist, dental hygienist, pediatric dentist, orthodontist and pediatrician to gather in one location to see families with children who have cleft lip and/or a cleft palate.

Martyn herself provides services as the speech-language pathologist. It is the only such clinic in B.C. outside of the Lower Mainland and Victoria areas, providing an especially valuable service to families from the outlying Boundary and East Kootenay regions.