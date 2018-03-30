Kelowna Sonrise service moved

The Pavilion will not be available for the traditional Easter Sonrise service

There will be an Easter Egg hunt after the Sonrise Service.

For more than 20 years, members of the Lutheran church along with others from the community have gathered at the top of Knox Mountain on Easter morning for Sonrise experience.

This week, however, there has been a change of plans.

The City of Kelowna called church members to inform them that due to the late snow melt, the road will not be open and the Pavilion will not be available for the traditional Easter Sonrise service.

In exchange they offered the Island Stage on the waterfront by the Delta Grand Hotel for use.

So this Sunday, church members will gather at Island Stage at 8 a.m. for the Sonrise experience.

There will be coffee and hot chocolate from Tim Hortons, great music, inspiring drama and message of hope.

Easter Egg Hunt for children starts at 7:40 a.m. There is also a free breakfast from 9:15 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at First Lutheran Church (4091 Lakeshore) and a Easter Celebration Worship Service with Holy Communion at 10:30 a.m. at FLC.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.