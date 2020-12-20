Kelowna snow removal teams prepared for forecasted snowstorm

The City of Kelowna’s snow removal and sanding trucks are ready to go when the snow starts flying.

And according to an Environment Canada storm warning, it’s looking like that will be sooner rather than later, with 10 to 20 centimetres of the white stuff expected in B.C.’s southern Interior Monday morning.

READ MORE: Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for southern Interior

The city is asking residents to move vehicles off the road before plows arrive on their streets to help ensure that snow removal is effective.

As per usual, the city will be clearing Priority 1 (high-traffic roads like Gordon Drive) and Priority 2 (collector roads such as Richter Street, bus routes, school zones, town centres and emergency vehicle stations) before moving to residential roads inside neighbourhoods.

“We’ll also be working on clearing multi-use pathways for those that use active transportation as well as city-owned sidewalks,” said the city’s roadway operations supervisor Stephen Bryans. “Residents and local businesses are encouraged to do their part by shoveling sidewalks and making sure to move vehicles off the road to help plows and sanders move quickly and safely.”

Highway 97 and Highway 33 are maintained by B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

READ MORE: Kelowna’s ‘Citybot’ ready to handle COVID-19 questions

READ MORE: Six Kelowna flights exposed to COVID-19 through December

The city is also reminding residents and business owners they are responsible for the snow removal of sidewalks adjacent to their property.

“Some residents find snow clearing a difficult task, particularly seniors and those with an injury or disability. The city encourages residents to help their neighbours where possible,” reads a city news release. “If someone helps to clear your sidewalk or driveway, you can nominate them as a Snow Angel and personally thank them with a Snow Angels toque. Plus, the nomination enters them in to win a monthly draw for a $100 gift card to local businesses.”

While no snow advisory is currently in effect, one may be issued in the event of heavy snowfall, meaning a temporary parking ban will come into effect in snow route areas.

For more information about the city’s snow removal, visit kelowna.ca/snow.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguezLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Kelowna Capital News