Kelowna serves up deals for Monday’s National Wing Day

Ever wonder where the beloved pub fare came from?

It’s National Chicken Wing Day on Monday. How will you be celebrating? (Files)

Grab some wet naps, Monday marks National Chicken Wing Day and some hot spots in Kelowna are dishing out deals to mark the occasion.

Wings in Rutland and West Kelowna are celebrating the day by offering its patrons two-for-one wings all day, plus chances to win free wings for a year.

7-Eleven is ushering in National Wing Weekend (July 27-29) with a poll to determine which wing is best: naked or saucy. Voting ends on July 29 and each vote enters you in a contest to win free wing delivery worth up to $25.

Can’t make it out on Monday night? Tonics Pub is Kelowna-famous for its long list of finger-lickin’ good flavours and on Wing Night Wednesday, it offers up a dozen for only $7.99.

O’Flannigan’s Pub, Doc Willoughby’s, The Canadian Brewhouse and Grill and many more have specials on wing Wednesdays, as well.

READ MORE: What kind of chicken wings do Canadians love the most? 7-Eleven is going to find out

via GIPHY

But, have you ever wondered where chicken wings came from? According to the National Chicken Council, deep-fried chicken wings have been a longtime staple of Southern cooking, but those classic Buffalo hot wings came from one culinary expert’s desire to serve up a late-night snack.

Co-owner of the Anchor Bar in Buffalo, N.Y., Teressa Bellissimo, doused some leftover chicken wings in hot sauce to serve to her son and his friends one night in 1964. The new snack, served up with a side of celery and blue cheese sauce, was such a hit among the boys, she added it to the menu the next day.

The National Chicken Council said the trend was given a mighty boost with the introduction of McDonald’s Mighty Wings in 1990. KFC and Domino’s Pizza were fast to follow suit.

Now, most pizza joints, restaurants and pubs serve up the tasty treat with a variety of different dry rubs or sauces, but what’s the best way to eat them?

via GIPHY

The way you enjoy the delicious delicacy can leave you in a messy situation, but with this trick, you can enjoy those flat, double-boned wings in one bite.

First, snap off the piece of cartilage on the wide end. Step two: pull out the two bones. Step three: dip that now-boneless treat into your favourite side sauce and enjoy in one easy bite.

Don’t eat meat? Many restaurants now are deep frying and tossing cauliflower as a meat-free alternative to the wing craze.

Are you celebrating National Chicken Wing Day? We want to see it. Tag us on Instagram @kelownacapitalnews and use #KelownaWingDay to be featured in our stories! Where is your favourite place to get wings in town?

@caitleerachCaitlin.clow@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.