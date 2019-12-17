Kelowna Salvation Army Kettle Campaign facing $283,000 financial shortfall

Branch has only raised $413,000 of their $700,000 fundraising goal so far this year

The Kelowna Salvation Army (KSA) is facing a serious financial shortfall as their 2019 Christmas Kettle Campaign comes to a close next week.

Lead pastor Darryl Burry said the campaign has only raised around $413,000 of their $700,000 fundraising goal so far this year.

With only one week until Christmas, Burry said every donation will help to keep the organization financially afloat.

“The funds that we raise at Christmas support our programs and services throughout the entire year,” said Burry.

“(Programs includes) individual and family support programs, emergency food hampers, services for seniors and our disaster relief efforts.”

When comparing the first six months of 2019 to 2018, Burry said the organization has seen a 47 per cent increase in people accessing its services.

In the last few weeks alone, the organization has seen over 600 local families walk through their doors in need of help.

One possible reason for the financial shortfall is the fact that a separate West Kelowna kettle campaign fundraiser has been started this year, Burry said.

To help give back to the organization, you can visit one of their 19 different kettle campaign sights in Kelowna or donate to their fundraiser online.

