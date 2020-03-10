Kelowna Rotary Centre for the Arts appoints new executive director

Colleen Fitzpatrick was selected by the Kelowna Visual and Performing Arts Society

Colleen Fitzpatrick has been named The Rotary Centre for the Arts’ new executive director. (Contributed)

The Rotary Centre for the Arts (RCA) has found its new executive director.

The Kelowna Visual and Performing Arts Society (KVPACS) has selected Colleen Fitzpatrick to be the new guide for downtown Kelowna’s visual and performing arts hub.

“I am privileged to have been selected to lead, nurture and promote the RCA and provide excellence in the Arts to its membership and the community-at-large,” said Fitzpatrick.

“I know what an important position the RCA holds in Kelowna’s cultural landscape. As a life-long arts and culture supporter, I endeavour to continue to strengthen art and culture in the Okanagan and celebrate creative expression through diverse art forms and disciplines.”

The KVPACS selected Fitzpatrick because of her award-winning communications profession, her community leadership and her advocacy for local culture and arts.

She has 10 years experience in both for-profit and non-profit organizations in the private and public sectors of community relations.

“The Rotary Centre for the Arts is committed to supporting the discourse of quality arts and cultural programming to enrich the Kelowna community with vibrancy through artistic expression. Colleen was the outstanding candidate to lead us into the future and we’re all looking forward to working with her,” said Ed McLean, RCA board chair.

