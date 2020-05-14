Kelowna Rockets sign 2020 first-round pick Andrew Cristall

The team announced the 15-year-old signed a WHL Standard Player Agreement on May 14

Andrew Cristall is a native of Vancouver, B.C. (Contributed)

The Kelowna Rockets have locked up its 2020 first-round pick (8th overall) Andrew Cristall.

On Thursday, May 14, the organization announced it signed the 15-year-old to a WHL Standard Player Agreement.

“It’s an honour to be able to sign with such a great organization like the Kelowna Rockets,” said Cristall.

“I can’t wait to get things going and become a Rocket.”

Cristall led CSSBHL’s St. George’s School Bantam Prep team in scoring in 2019-20, with 80 points (43G, 37A) in 27 games, while posting 47 penalty minutes. He added another seven points (4G, 3A) and two penalty minutes in two playoff games.

His 80 points during the regular season placed him second in league scoring, six back of the league leader.

The Vancouver, BC product served as team captain for St George’s this past season.

Expect to see Cristall in a Rockets uniform next season when the league resumes.

