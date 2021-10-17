Kelowna restaurant vandalized after 3 customers denied entry

Wings Tap and Grill manager said she is frustrated about the whole situation

A Kelowna restaurant manager is frustrated after three young men allegedly vandalized her restaurant after being refused entry.

Wings Tap and Grill in the Rutland neighbourhood was spray-painted with obscene drawings after three young men were denied entry just after 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14.

According to manager Michele Saraceni, three young men tried to use the same screenshot of a vaccine passport’s QR code to gain entry to the restaurant. When the hostess asked for identification, they claimed to be underage and said they didn’t need to show identification. One of the men also admitted to being drunk.

That’s when Saraceni stepped in and denied them entry. “That’s when I told them they’re really not coming in here. I can’t have underaged drinkers in the establishment,” she said.

But things took a turn from there. The three men became aggressive, saying Canada is a free country and they could do whatever they want. They also threatened to “shank” Saraceni and the hostess, along with other obscenities. The restaurant windows were tagged two hours later. The graffiti has since been scrubbed off.

“I’m just frustrated. We have a really solid group of people who work here and come here who look out for each other, so we’re safe and protected that way. But we shouldn’t have to worry about stuff like that,” said Saraceni.

Saraceni also said that the latest round of public health restrictions have been difficult for her and her staff. They are doing everything that they can to keep staff employed and everyone safe, and have been following public health orders since the pandemic started.

“Everyone is entitled to an opinion, but when you start getting nasty and threatening, it’s got to end somewhere,” she said.

When asked whether or not she will press charges, Saraceni said she doesn’t know.

“I would like to see something happen, but everyone keeps saying they will get a slap on the wrist because they are minors,” said Saraceni.

“You got to know what’s right from wrong. You made a choice, and now you should probably have to suffer the consequences,” she added.

