Kelowna residents walk to bring fresh water to those overseas

The annual 6K for Water featured the Harlem Globetrotters in Waterfront Park

“Five, four, three, two, one, go,” an announcer yells and around 200 Kelowna residents hit the streets as part of a walk to give clean water to those overseas.

Funds raised from the annual 6K for Water, held at Waterfront Park Saturday, will go towards World Vision in supporting water projects in Mali, Africa where 65 per cent of the population has access to drinking water, according to the non-profit’s website.

Members of the basketball team, the Harlem Globetrotters also attended the event.

“We’re ambassadors of Goodwill, so it only made sense to partner up with World Vision,” said Globetrotter Briana “Hoops” Green, who just recently got back from Mozambique where she saw the impact of World Vision’s work firsthand.

“We’re here in Kelowna, just trying to encourage people to go out there and let them know how to sponsor a child, and that it’s really important.”

— With files from Matthew Abrey

