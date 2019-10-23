The vision of the heritage project by developers (Davara Holdings photo)

Kelowna residents oppose Murchison heritage project

Construction at the site could start as early as next spring

  • Oct. 23, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

At least seven Kelowna residents voiced their opposition to a motion adopted by Kelowna city council to advance a heritage development project for the Murchison House property at 1781 Abbott St.

The revitalization approval means that Davara Holdings — a local design company — is just one permit away from digging up the 1937 heritage house and reconfiguring the structure closer to Abbott Street and Riverside Street.

The plan is to then move a commercial business into the newly reconfigured house and have a new duplex be built for perspective residents at the back of the property where the heritage house once stood.

READ MORE: Students dip their toes into the past at the Central Okanagan Heritage Fair

During the public hearing on Tuesday night, Abbott Street resident Susan Ames said the poor conditions of the property described by city representatives weren’t true.

“Right from the start, the city planning department gave their support for this project, because they said the house was in disrepair and flooded,” Ames said.

“I did a tour of the house, and low and behold the house is not run down or flooded. It’s a well maintained three-bedroom house with a back porch and a front yard.

“The base is dry, and it’s very livable. The residents told me they’d like to have stayed if they could.”

During the discussions, many local residents said the house had been restored to good condition by the previous owners six years ago.

Landscaping and flood mitigation work were some things local residents said the original owner worked on to improve the conditions in the house.

Bob Hayes, a Glenmore Resident and member of the Kelowna Historical Society, said relocating the house to the front of the property would alter the shape of the neighborhood dramatically.

“My concern is if the house was moved forward, it would alter the streetscape dramatically. This house would stick out, way out past the other,” he said.

“The house just wouldn’t fit.”

Brett Hobbs, another Abbott Street resident, also said he did not support the project.

“I moved to this neighborhood partly because it was a heritage area. This move would start to invite commercial businesses into a residential and heritage area,” he said.

“It would also increase traffic flows, and we’re not going to know how that’s going to affect the neighbourhood with children playing.”

While traffic was one concern from residents, the developers signalled there would be five parking stalls created on-site at the back of the property for the business owners and local residents.

Despite the opposition from local residents, at least two councillors suggested that more eyes in the neighbourhood from the business owners could help to reduce local crime during daylight hours.

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran said he also supported the project given the contractors already have a reputable background for completing heritage construction projects in Kelowna.

With the redevelopment approval, the builders will now work on obtaining a building permit for the proposed development.

Kelowna city planner Terry Barton has said construction at the property could start as soon as next spring.

@connortrembleyconnor.trembley@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. scouting group’s tent destroyed by black bear on Thanksgiving
Next story
UPDATE: BC hydro crews working to restore power after windstorm Tuesday

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Prep work starts on Burns Lake LNG camp

    Preparations for the construction of TC Energy's Coastal GasLink (CGL) liquefied natural gas (LNG) pipeline project are ramping up across the north and clearing work has begun for the work camp near Burns Lake.

  • No cannabis store for downtown Barriere

    Over 60 area residents turned out for a Public Hearing at the District of Barriere last Monday evening regarding the rezoning of a property in the downtown core to accommodate a cannabis store.

  • Forestry renewal bid engagement ends

    The provincial government's Interior forest sector renewal engagement period has ended and a report with its findings will be released later in the year.

  • District pursues grants

    Improved business facades possible

  • Rural taxation to support Houston rec services proposed

    Matter being forwarded to regional district for consideration

  • New film probes funding of anti-oil activism

    The work of researcher Vivian Krause has been compiled into film format with the new documentary Over A Barrel.

  • Cleared land

    Site clearing is now complete on a piece of property between the 7-11 and Buck Creek with a view to potential development. Owned for decades by retired dentist, Dr. Paul Comparelli, who has now passed it on to his children, the site already has a District of Houston commercial C-2 attached to it which is defined as service commercial. (Submitted photo)