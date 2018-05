The 59th annual May Days celebration takes place this weekend

Rayne Stavast Davis, 4, takes a ride on the merry-go-round during May Days Saturday.

Kelowna residents filled Rutland’s streets Saturday to watch the annual May Days parade.

The parade kicked off at 11 a.m. this morning along Hartman Road before ending at Centennial Park. The park contains food, rides and businesses from the Rutland community are selling jewellery, clothing and other goodies at the hall.

May Days runs from May 18 to 20.

