Kelowna rental market on downward trend this month

Kelowna is no longer the sixth most expensive city for renters.

According to a recent report published by PadMapper, Kelowna is now the 10th most expensive city to rent this month.

“The price of one bedroom units dropped 2.6 per cent to a median of $1,120, while two-bedroom units increased 0.6 per cent to $1,660.”

The top five most expensive markets in order from first to last are Vancouver, Toronto, Burnaby, Barrie, and Montreal.

Padmapper analyzed 79 listings in Kelowna to determine the trend.

