Kelowna Remembrance Day ceremony to go virtual

An exclusive event will take place at the Cenotaph at City Park on Nov. 11

Veterans march during a Remembrance Day ceremony at City Park in Kelowna on Nov. 11, 2018. (Marissa Tiel/ Kelowna Capital News)

Remembrance Day is going virtual in Kelowna this year and in Rutland, there will be no service at all.

As of right now, an exclusive ceremony will be held at Kelowna’s Cenotaph at City Park at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11. The event will be live-streamed and is not available to the public.

John Cashin, chairman of the Kelowna Legion poppy drive said the decision to cancel the annual ceremony at Lions Park in Rutland was made in accordance with Dr. Bonnie Henry’s provincial guidelines.

While a Livestream option could have been made possible in Rutland, Cashin said there wasn’t enough personnel to put on a proper ceremony.

“The Army, Navy and Air Force is shut down, they lost their building and everything,” said Cashin.

“So, as of right now they are just going to lay wreaths (at the Cenotaph) before 11 a.m.”

Cashin said the Legion wants to make it known that the ceremony at the Cenotaph is to be attended by invitation only to abide by provincial health regulations.

“The big problem is how do you control people from just showing up,” said Cashin. “So, we’re a little worried about that.”

The Kelowna Legion will not be handing out poppies outside liquor stores and banks like in past years, although poppy stations will be set up at Canadian Tire, Orchard Park Mall, Capri Mall and Walmart using social distancing.

