Kelowna Remembrance Day ceremony cancelled

The Legion will still host a private, invite-only ceremony

Kelowna mayor Colin Basran presented with the first poppy, Oct. 29. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

Kelowna’s Remembrance Day ceremony has been cancelled due to COVID-19.

While initially slated to take place as a scaled-down gathering at the Kelowna Cenotaph in City Park on Nov. 11, the Legion decided to move the ceremony inside out of an abundance of caution.

Not wanting to forgo the city’s 100th annual ceremony, president of the local Legion John Sokolowski said veterans will lay wreaths as planned at 9 a.m. followed by a small, invite-only ceremony at the Legion.

“We’ll still count it,” he said.

Sokolowski said it’s disappointing to miss out on what would’ve been a special event, but “we’re living in interesting times.”

“We do the best we can given all the things we’re allowed to do.”

Although the usual ceremony won’t be running, Sokolowski still encourages people to observe a moment of silence and remember in their own way this year.

