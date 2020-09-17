Kelowna RCMP urge care as theft from vehicles continue

Police said a majority of the thefts have been reported in the downtown core

August was the most popular month for vehicle thieves in 2019, says RCMP.

The Kelowna RCMP is urging residents to be careful as the detachment continues to receive reports of theft from vehicles.

The detachment said a majority of the thefts have been reported from the city’s downtown, but there have been thefts throughout various shopping location parking lots, provincial parks, as well as residential neighbourhoods.

“The RCMP is finding that many of the reported thefts were to vehicles with unlocked doors, often with valuables left inside in plain sight,” police said in a statement.

“Do not leave any property in your vehicle or expect to find it gone when you return later.”

Typical items stolen from vehicles include purses, wallets, credit cards, GPS devices, cellphones or electronics, house keys, cash, clothing and sunglasses.

If you see any suspicious individuals or activities near a vehicle, you are asked to call the police immediately.

Police are also advising community members to check their licence plates regularly.

“Car thieves will often steal licence plates from similar vehicles and attach them to stolen vehicles in hopes of evading detection by police. By quickly reporting your licence plate or plates as stolen to police, you are aiding the RCMP with recovering these stolen vehicles.”

