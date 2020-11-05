Kelowna RCMP seize drugs, weapons from Rutland home

The Kelowna RCMP seized alleged illicit drugs, weapons and more from a Rutland home on Wednesday.
Officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Mallach Road in relation to an active criminal investigation into suspected drug trafficking.
Police seized quantities of suspected illicit drugs including suspected marijuana, ketamine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine.
“Our officers also seized weapons and numerous items used for the production of illicit drugs,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.
One person was arrested for an outstanding warrant and six others were taken into police custody as police searched the home. They were later released without charge, pending further investigation.
