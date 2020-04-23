Kelowna RCMP seek public assistance with unsolved crimes

The Kelowna RCMP are seeking public assistance in locating a wanted thief.

On April 19, a man walked into a store on the 2400 block of Highway 97 N and stole the cash register drawer, fleeing in a full-sized white pick-up truck that was towing a black trailer containing a recreational vehicle.

The suspect is described as a slim caucasian male with short brown hair, standing at around 5’10. He was wearing a black baseball cap and an orange watch when the crime was committed.

The RCMP are also looking to identify two men that were caught tagging multiple properties and parking pedestals downtown Kelowna on multiple surveillance cameras.

According to the RCMP, the surveillance footage shows the two men wandering through the 200 blocks of Leon Avenue from Water Street to City Park around 1 a.m. on Feb. 15.

The one-man, who did all the tagging, was seen wearing a black hoody with a white logo on the side and back, while the other was on the lookout.

The graffiti tag is “NEBS”. Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers, in partnership with the City of Kelowna, will pay $500 for an arrest in this vandalism file.

If you recognize any of these suspects please contact Kelowna RCMP or remain anonymous by using crime stoppers.

