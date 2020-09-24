Kelowna RCMP searching for wig-wearing Walmart purse-snatcher

The suspect allegedly stole a purse from an elderly woman at Walmart on Sept. 17

The Kelowna RCMP is on the lookout for a wig-wearing suspect who allegedly stole an elderly woman’s purse at Walmart last week.

The RCMP received a report that an elderly woman had her purse stolen while she was shopping at Walmart on Banks Road on Sept. 17.

Video surveillance shows the woman turn her back from her cart while another woman wearing a blonde wig, black shirt, short skirt and black knee-high socks snatches the bag.

The alleged thief then goes to another area of the store, rifles through the back taking money and bank cards before ditching the purse and its remaining contents on a shelf.

The wigged-woman is then by video surveillance leaving the store and changing her clothes in the loading area.

Anybody with information on the offence is urged to call their local RCMP or Crimestoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

