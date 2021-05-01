Kelowna RCMP searching for vehicle theft from auto shop

The car was allegedly stolen while left overnight at a local auto shop

The blue 2008 Volkswagen Golf stolen from an auto glass shop located on the 1700 block of Springfield Road on the evening of April 26. (Crime Stoppers Okanagan)

Kelowna RCMP is requesting the assistance of the public to help locate a car that was allegedly stolen while left overnight at a local auto shop.

According to Crime Stoppers Okanagan, a woman dropped off her blue 2008 Volkswagen Golf at an auto glass shop located on the 1700 block of Springfield Road Monday (April 26) evening. The group said that sometime between then and the next morning, the car disappeared.

The car — which contained climbing equipment such as a harness, shoes, poles, tarp and a backpack — has a BC plate number of 820PSL. The vehicle’s information number is 9BWEL41J284020983.

Anyone with information on the car’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kelowna RCMP or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

