Kelowna RCMP searching for missing senior

Marylou Jensen left her Grenfell Road home on foot at 5 p.m.

  • Apr. 13, 2021 12:00 a.m.
Mounties are seeking public assistance in locating a missing Kelowna senior.

Marylou Jensen left her home in the 900-block of Grenfell Road on foot at 5 p.m. on Tuesday (April 13). She was reported to be heading to a destination on Rosemead Avenue — about a 30 minute walk.

The Kelowna RCMP and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue are actively looking for the woman.

Jensen is a 72-year-old caucasian female, who is five-feet-three-inches tall and has shoulder-length grey hair. She was last seen wearing a bright blue Adidas jacket and may appear disoriented, according to police.

Anybody with information on Jensen’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

