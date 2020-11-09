Photo of Michalina “Minnie” Karpiak. (Photo - Kelowna RCMP)

Kelowna RCMP search for missing woman

Michalina "Minnie" Karpiak was last seen in the early evening of Nov. 8

  • Nov. 9, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The Kelowna RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating a missing Kelowna woman.

Michalina “Minnie” Karpiak was last seen in the early evening of Nov. 8.

Description of Michalina:

  • Caucasian female
  • 86-years-old
  • 5’4″/165 cm
  • medium build
  • hazel eyes
  • short white/blonde hair

Michalina was last seen riding her red electric scooter along the 1000 block of Lawrence Avenue, Kelowna, B.C. Police do not have a current clothing description for Michalina but one will be released if learned.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Michalina Karpiak is urged to contact their local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

