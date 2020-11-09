Kelowna RCMP search for missing woman

Michalina "Minnie" Karpiak was last seen in the early evening of Nov. 8

The Kelowna RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating a missing Kelowna woman.

Michalina “Minnie” Karpiak was last seen in the early evening of Nov. 8.

Description of Michalina:

Caucasian female

86-years-old

5’4″/165 cm

medium build

hazel eyes

short white/blonde hair

Michalina was last seen riding her red electric scooter along the 1000 block of Lawrence Avenue, Kelowna, B.C. Police do not have a current clothing description for Michalina but one will be released if learned.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Michalina Karpiak is urged to contact their local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

