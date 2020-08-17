Kelowna RCMP search for missing man on KVR trail

Kelowna RCMP, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue along with other search and rescue groups are looking for a missing 24-year-old hiker.

Aaron Rempel was reported missing Saturday, Aug. 15, after he became separated from a friend while hiking off of the KVR trail on Little White Mountain, in the area of the Bellevue trestle and Boulderfields.

Rempel is described as:

Caucasian

5’6″ tall

slim build

lighter red hair with a beard on his chin.

He was wearing a green T-shirt and may have a green hoodie with “Dublin Ireland” on the front. He also was carrying a blue bicycle helmet that had a Go-Pro camera mounted on it when last seen.

If anyone encountered Aaron REMPEL (see picture below)) hiking in that area this weekend, please contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

Kelowna Capital News