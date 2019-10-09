Kelowna RCMP search for hit and run suspect from summer accident

The investigation of a hit and run from the late summer is still ongoing by the Kelowna RCMP.

On Aug. 17 at around 6:40 p.m. at Bernard Avenue near Lakeview Street, a pedestrian with serious injuries was found and taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle which then fled the scene. The victim has since been released from hospital.

The RCMP traffic section have taken over the investigation and are looking to the public to help identify the suspected vehicle.

“The vehicle involved was described to be an older model grey Ford Focus sedan and was last scene driving east bound up Bernard Avenue,” said Cpl. Meghan Foster of the Kelowna RCMP.

“The front bumper, hood and windshield were noticeably damaged as a result of the collision.”

People with any information are urged to contact the RCMP at 250-762-3300 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Petition against ‘wet’ housing project in Rutland surpasses 15,000 signatures

READ MORE: Man, 19, arrested after gun reported at SFU’s Burnaby campus

To report a typo, email:newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNewsnewstips@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.