Kelowna RCMP respond to gunshot complaints

The gunfire was reported just before 6:30 p.m. on May 5

  • May. 6, 2020 12:00 a.m.
The Kelowna RCMP responded to a call of possible gunfire on Tuesday evening.

On May 5, just before 6:30 p.m., Kelowna RCMP received a report of possible gunfire from a residence in the 1000-block of View Road.

Officers immediately secured the area upon arrival and began an investigation. After speaking with all the parties involved, as well as several witnesses, it was determined that no firearm had been involved.

Anyone with any information about this crime can contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Witnesses can remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

