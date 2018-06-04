Kelowna RCMP on the hunt for alleged violent offender

Russell Dale McDermid has warrants out him for assault, sexual assault and other charges

The Kelowna RCMP is looking for a man wanted for numerous violent offences and is asking for the public’s assistance in finding him.

Russell Dale McDermid, 37, has a number of warrants out for his arrest and the RCMP say they believe he is evading the police but continuing to live in the Okanagan.

McDermid is wanted for assault, mischief, uttering threats to cause bodily harm, criminal harassment, sexual assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm, said Const. Lesley Smith of the Kelowna RCMP in a news release issued Monday.

He is described as:

5-feet 4-inches tall,

144 pounds

brown hair

blue eyes.

Kelowna police are asking anyone who has seen McDermid, or knows of his whereabouts, to contact their local RCMP detachment or contact the Kelowna RCMP immediately at (250) 762-3300 or the West Kelowna RCMP at (250) 768-2880.

Police say McDermid is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

To report a tip and remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or text your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

