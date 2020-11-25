The photograph that officers found inside the safe. (Kelowna RCMP)

Kelowna RCMP looking for owner of locked, abandoned safe

The safe was found along the 500-block of Rosemead Avenue in Kelowna

  • Nov. 25, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Kelowna RCMP wants to know if you’re missing a safe.

On Nov. 20, a locked safe was found abandoned outside along the 500-block of Rosemead Avenue in Kelowna, according to police. The RCMP said police records did not identify the safe as being reported stolen.

Officers seized the safe and managed to open it. The only thing inside was a photograph.

“We are sharing the photograph in the hopes that we can reunite it, and the safe, with the rightful owner,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said.

“If this is your safe, please give us a call at 250-762-3300.”

READ: Ebus opening new location in downtown Kelowna

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Kelowna Capital News

Previous story
Coquihalla Highway southbound lanes closed due to vehicle incident
Next story
Council considers key east-west route through Maple Ridge

Just Posted

Most Read