Photo courtesy Kelowna RCMP

Kelowna RCMP looking for missing man

Thomas Quigley, 41 was reported missing by his family

  • Jul. 8, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Kelowna RCMP are asking for public assistance to locate Thomas Quigley, 41 who was reported missing by his family.

Thomas Quigley is believed to be in the Kelowna area and Police are hoping to locate him as family and friends have been unable to reach him.

Related: West Kelowna RCMP look for suspect

“Kelowna RCMP are looking for Mr. Quigley to ensure he is safe and in good health,” said Const. Lesley Smith.

Quigley is described as a Caucasian male, 5’11, 205 lbs., with brown hair and green eyes.

If you have any information please contact the Kelowna RCMP.

To report a typo, email:newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNewsnewstips@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Dragonboat teams head to the races
Next story
Water treatment plant to reopen

Just Posted

Ocean Grove development moves forward

  • 17 hours ago

 

Kelowna RCMP looking for missing man

  • 17 hours ago

 

Drivesmart column: No one will solve my problem

  • 17 hours ago

 

Victoria Pride Parade celebrates 25 years

  • 17 hours ago

 

Most Read